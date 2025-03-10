Sunday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
State Semifinal=
Division I=
Cin. Princeton 49, Springboro 47
Pickerington Cent. 49, Rocky River Magnificat 41, OT
Division II=
Cin. Winton Woods 58, Sunbury Big Walnut 55
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Olmsted Falls 40
Division III=
Avon Lake 43, Lyndhurst Brush 39
Purcell Marian 72, Notre Dame Academy 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
