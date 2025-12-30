Suns face the Cavaliers, look for 5th straight victory

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 11-8 in home games. Cleveland averages 119.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Suns are 9-8 on the road. Phoenix has a 3-4 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Cavaliers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Devin Booker is scoring 25.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 118.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Larry Nance Jr.: out (calf).

Suns: Ryan Dunn: out (knee), Grayson Allen: out (knee), Jalen Green: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.