"Super Scout" Bill Nunn nominated for Hall of Fame

Nunn also helped find another Hall of Famer from those great Steelers teams, linebacker Jack Lambert at Kent State.

“I am beyond thrilled to hear Bill Nunn has been selected a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Bill’s contributions to the Steelers were extraordinary over the 46 years he was part of the organization. He was a special person who was a close friend and mentor before his passing in 2014. His lessons and stories are still evident in our everyday work.

“I look forward to hopefully celebrating his induction next year at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His legacy and career deserve to be recognized with the greatest individual honor in football."

Nunn's candidacy will be voted on by the selection committee in February, one day before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

The contributor committee, comprised of nine members of the selection committee, considers individuals who made outstanding contributions to professional football in capacities other than playing or coaching.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, Nunn must receive 80 percent voting support on Feb. 6. Also nominated are senior candidate Drew Pearson and coach finalist Tom Flores.

The Class of 2021 formally will be enshrined on Aug. 8, 2021.

