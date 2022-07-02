Swanson leads Braves against the Reds after 4-hit outing

Cincinnati has a 26-50 record overall and a 12-24 record in home games. Reds hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Atlanta has a 45-33 record overall and a 21-16 record in road games. The Braves rank second in MLB play with 118 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Braves are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 14 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 10-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .269 batting average, 7.76 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Braves: 6-4, .255 batting average, 4.95 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.