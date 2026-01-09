T-wolves hold a pregame moment of silence for Renee Good, the woman fatally shot by an ICE officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence before their game on Thursday night for Renee Good, the 37-year-old woman fatally shot in her car by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer.

Good was killed following a brief confrontation with ICE officers Wednesday morning on a Minneapolis street about 3 miles from Target Center. The shooting fueled further protests around the Twin Cities in light of a recent surge of ICE activity in the area as part of the Trump administration’s illegal immigration crackdown.