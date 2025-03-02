Tai Baribo nets hat trick as Union cruise to 4-1 victory over Cincinnati

Baribo thought he had his second goal waived off in the 30th minute after Dániel Gazdag was caught offside, but the call was overturned on video review.

Baribo scored in the 52nd minute for his second career hat trick. He also scored three times in a 5-1 victory over the New England Revolution last season. Gazdag was credited with his first two assists of the campaign on the final two goals.

Newcomer Evander da Silva Ferreira netted his first goal for Cincinnati (1-1-0), scoring unassisted to make it 3-1 in the 58th minute. Evander had 24 goals and 24 assists in two previous seasons with the Portland Timbers.

Bruno Damiani, a 22-year-pld forward, completed the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time with his first career goal in his league debut. Damiani came on in the second half and played 21 minutes. Sullivan added another assist.

Andre Blake, in his 12th season with the Union, totaled one save. Philadelphia has scored a league-high eight goals under first-year manager Bradley Carnell. The Union beat Orlando City to begin the season after losing to the club twice last season under long-time manager Jim Curtain.

Roman Celentano stopped three shots for Cincinnati.

The Union travel to play the New England Revolution on Saturday, while Cincinnati hosts Toronto FC.

