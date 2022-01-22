Ohio partisan divide again thwarts 10-year legislative maps

Despite being scolded by the state’s high court, the seven-member panel approved new maps along party lines in the face of a court-set Saturday deadline. That means the maps would again be good for just four years, rather than the 10 intended through the census-driven redistricting process.

The Ohio Supreme Court has reserved the right to review the panel’s proposed change. Voting rights and Democratic groups successfully challenged an earlier round of maps as an extreme partisan gerrymander.