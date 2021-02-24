Tally of Ohio residents charged in Capitol breach up to 10

A December Facebook post by Sheppard stated: "Millions of us will be in Washington D.C. on January 6th to protest the RIGGED election and the acts of WAR that China committed on our country. I’ll see you there!”

On Feb. 9, the same person who first reached out to the FBI regarding Jancart identified him in several photographs taken from police body cameras and Capitol Building surveillance during the attack, according to the complaint. The next day, the complaint states a family member of Jancart was interviewed by the FBI and confirmed his involvement in the Capitol breach through a series of text messages and by identifying him in photographs.

Jancart and Sheppard were both arrested Tuesday and shortly released from custody. Federal court documents did not list an attorney for either man.

The tally of Ohio residents accused of either participating or plotting the Jan. 6 breach is now up to 10.

A criminal complaint released last week linked a couple from southwestern Ohio to the Oath Keepers militia group who have had several members be indicted on charges that they planned and coordinated with one another in the attack.

Asked Wednesday about the apparently significant role of some Ohioans in the Capitol riots, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio and the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said the investigation’s focus has been on problems in the preparation and response to the Capitol riots, and that it will hear next week from the FBI and Justice Department.

“I’m sure that issue will come up,” Portman said. “But we also want to avoid this happening in the future and that’s the purpose really of the investigation.”

___

Associated Press journalist Dan Sewell contributed to this report from Cincinnati. Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

In this image taken from Capitol building security camera footage and released in a criminal complaint by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Derek Jancart, circled in red by the source, joins other rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Jancart, of Ohio, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 23, and accused of entering the U.S. Capitol after family members and a former coworker identified him in footage captured during the deadly insurrection, according to U.S. District Court documents. (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited