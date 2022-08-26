dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tammie Green shoots 68 for US Senior Women’s Open lead

news
20 minutes ago
Tammie Green shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Tammie Green shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The 62-year-old Green, a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, had four straight birdies on Nos. 13-16 on NCR Country Club's South Course.

“It’s a lot of defense out there,” Green said. “The greens are lightning fast. I’ll tell you, it’s a great championship course, NCR is a great championship course.”

Catrin Nilsmark and Leta Lindley shot 69.

Helen Alfredsson, the 2019 winner, was at 70 with Pat Hurst.

Laura Davies, the 2018 champion, shot a 71.

Defending champion Annika Sorenstam opened with a 73.

JoAnne Carner shot her age with an 83.

In Other News
1
First sporting event at new Southwest Ohio mega-complex Spooky Nook...
2
What is a ‘zombie deer’? Sightings increase in Southern Ohio, Indiana
3
Senior complex in Clark County enters second construction phase
4
Fairfield students charged because of threat made on Snapchat, police...
5
Kings Island seeking workers for Halloween Haunt
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top