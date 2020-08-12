Tampa Bay plays Columbus with 1-0 series lead

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-5 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point leads the Lightning with a plus-28 in 66 games this season. Alex Killorn has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Dubois has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 13.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.3 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .953 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.