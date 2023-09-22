Tampa Bay Rays call up 20-year-old infield prospect Junior Caminero

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — The playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays have called up 20-year-old minor league prospect Junior Caminero from Double-A Montgomery.

The Rays announced before Friday night's game against Toronto that they had selected Caminero to the major league roster.

Montgomery had earlier announced the news Friday on social media, saying: “Congratulations to Junior Caminero for being called up to THE SHOW!”

Caminero was informed of the promotion by Montgomery manager Morgan Ensberg after the Biscuits were eliminated from the Southern League playoffs on Thursday night.

“I was very surprised,” Caminero said through a translator. “A little bit in shock. Kind of lost my breath there a little bit. A very proud moment for myself.”

Caminero said his parents and brother were among family and friends coming to the game.

Caminero spent time with both Montgomery and Class-A Bowling Green this season, mostly playing third base while combining to hit .324 with 31 homers and 94 RBIs in 117 games.

“Rave reviews about Junior,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “Hopefully contributes to some wins.”

Cash said Caminero will likely get time at third, shortstop and designated hitter.

The Rays have been without Wander Franco, who was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball last month while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The 22-year-old Franco was placed on the restricted list for a week on Aug. 14 while MLB launched an investigation following social media posts suggesting he was in a relationship with a minor. The AP has not been able to verify the reported posts.

MLB said the shift to administrative leave was not disciplinary under the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

MLB could wait until the Dominican Republic investigation is concluded before deciding whether there will be any discipline.

Tampa Bay also placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list with a cervical strain. He was hurt in a batting practice collision last Saturday in Baltimore.

“He got an injection today into the nerve area,” Cash said. “Hopefully that subsides some pain. I don't know when he'll be ready. He's shut down for three days.”

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe was out of Friday night's lineup and was scheduled to undergo tests after he hit a hard foul off this right knee Thursday.

“He's sore, he's limping around pretty good,” Cash said.

Minor league reliever Trevor Kelley was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Caminero.

___

