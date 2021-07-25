dayton-daily-news logo
Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Cleveland Indians

news | 58 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Indians will start Triston McKenzie on Sunday while the Rays have yet to announce who will get the start

Tampa Bay Rays (60-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-48, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +136, Rays -154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays have gone 30-21 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-2. Louis Head notched his first victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. J.C. Mejia took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 20 home runs and is slugging .517.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 21 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

