Tampa Bay takes on Columbus with 2-1 series lead

The Lightning are 18-5-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and is the NHL leader averaging 3.5 goals per game. Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 33.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 49 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 31 assists. Oliver Bjorkstrand has two goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kucherov leads the Lightning with 33 goals and has 85 points. Brayden Point has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blue Jackets: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .951 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.0 penalties and 11.0 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Cam Atkinson: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Gerbe: day to day (undisclosed).

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.