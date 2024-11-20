Tampa Bay visits Columbus after Point's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Brayden Point scored two goals in the Lightning's 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Columbus has a 7-9-2 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have a 3-4-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay has a 4-5-0 record on the road and a 10-6-1 record overall. The Lightning have a +13 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 47 allowed.

Thursday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has six goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the last 10 games.

Brandon Hagel has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Lightning. Emil Martinsen Lilleberg has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.