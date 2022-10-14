BreakingNews
Kroger buys Albertsons in $24.6B deal: Will it lead to lower prices?
Tampa Bay visits Columbus in Eastern Conference play

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -186, Blue Jackets +155; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Eastern Conference action.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall and a 21-15-5 record at home last season. The Blue Jackets committed 292 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay had a 51-23-8 record overall and a 30-20-3 record in road games last season. The Lightning scored 285 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and seven shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Gustav Nyquist: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (elbow), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness).

Lightning: Ian Cole: out (suspension), Zach Bogosian: out (shoulder), Mikhail Sergachev: day to day (undisclosed), Anthony Cirelli: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

