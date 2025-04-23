Tanner Bibee settles in after first-pitch homer, Guardians rally to down Aaron Judge, Yankees 3-2

New York's Aaron Judge went 4 for 4 with three singles and double, raising his major league-leading average to .411.

For the second day in a row, Cade Smith closed for Cleveland. He needed just four pitches in the ninth for his second save.

Warren held the Guardians to one hit and led 2-0 after five innings before allowing two singles to start the sixth and being replaced.

Cleveland then scored three runs with an unorthodox rally,

Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2) fanned José Ramírez before the Guardians attempted a double steal with one out. As Steven Kwan neared third, Leiter’s pitch got past catcher J.C. Escarra. Kwan never stopped and slid home safely ahead of Escarra’s throw to Leiter, pulling Cleveland to 2-1.

Kyle Manzardo followed with an RBI double — on a ball Judge nearly caught — and came around to score on Angel Martinez’s infield single, which skipped away from Yankees Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Rice sent Bibee's first pitch over the wall in left field for his sixth homer and New York's 41st this season.

Bibee has had a homer problem, giving up eight long balls in just five starts.

Key moment

Judge covered 51 feet in right field before making a lunging catch to rob Brayan Rocchio of possible extra bases in the fifth.

Key stat

Judge has reached base in 20 straight games, batting .413 (31 of 75) over the span.

Up next

A matinee on Wednesday to complete the series with the Yankees starting RHP Carlos Rodón (2-3, 4.34 ERA) against Guardians RHP Luis Ortiz (2-2, 5.48).

