Tarasenko, Kane both score as Rangers down Blue Jackets 6-2

Kane increased the lead to 3-0 at the eight-minute mark of the first with his 21st goal of the season and fifth since New York acquired him from Chicago on March 1.

It was the first time both high-scoring acquisitions had goals in the same game since joining the Rangers.

Rookie forward Kirill Marchenko put the Blue Jackets on the board at 11:45 of the first with his 20th goal before Johnny Gaudreau narrowed the deficit to 3-2 at 19:31 with his 19th goal.

Panarin scored his 25th at 17:46 of the second period on the power play with assists to Zibanejad and Adam Fox.

Zibanejad added his team-leading 38th goal at 14:27, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Panarin past Hutchison.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 84 points. Zibanejad has 13 points in his last eight games.

Trocheck added an empty-net goal at 16:21 to complete the scoring.

The injury-riddled Blue Jackets played eight rookies against the Rangers: forwards Trey Fix-Wolansky, Liam Foudy, Kent Johnson, Marchenko and Hunter McKown, plus defensemen Tim Berni, Jake Christiansen and Billy Sweezey.

Columbus has the fewest points in the Eastern Conference, while dealing with a rash of injuries to key players. Top defenseman Zach Werenski hasn’t played since November because of a torn labrum, top scorer Patrik Laine is out with a triceps strain and defenseman Erik Gudbranson is sidelined with a separated shoulder.

NOTES: New York was guaranteed its second consecutive playoff berth when Florida and Buffalo lost Monday. The Rangers' 14 playoff appearances since the 2005-06 season are tied for second-most in the NHL. … The Rangers scratched banged-up defenseman Ryan Lindgren. … The Blue Jackets scratched Laine and fellow forward Mathieu Oliver as well as defenseman Nick Blakenburg and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Thursday.

Rangers: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

