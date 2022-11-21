Tarasov turns back 46 shots; Blue Jackets beat Panthers 5-3

Johnny Gaudreau contributed a goal and two assists, Kent Johnson scored his first NHL power-play goal, and Yegor Chinakhov and Boone Jenner each added a goal for Columbus, which has won four of its last five at home. Tarasov faced a career-high 49 shots and 94 shot attempts in his first win since Oct. 23.

Matthew Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad and Colin White scored for Florida, and Nick Cousins added two assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18.