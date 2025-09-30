Tarik Skubal's 14 strikeouts propel Tigers past Guardians in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

The Tigers can advance to the AL Division Series for the second straight year with a win Wednesday.

Detroit scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Zach McKinstry's safety squeeze scored Riley Greene from third.

Ramírez led off the ninth with an infield single and advanced to third when shortstop Javier Báez threw wide of first base. Vest struck out pinch-hitter George Valera, then Kyle Manzardo hit a grounder to Vest. Ramírez broke for home but was cut off by Vest, who chased him down and tagged him out. C.J. Kayfus then hit a flyout to Báez in shallow left.

Skubal, who is favored to win his second straight AL Cy Young Award, tied a career high for strikeouts. He was dominant and unfazed as he pitched on the same mound where one week ago, he threw a 99 mph fastball that struck Cleveland designated hitter David Fry in the nose and face during the sixth inning.

