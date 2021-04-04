X

Tate, Nutof help W. Illinois beat Youngstown St. 27-24

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tony Tate scored three touchdowns, including a 95-yard kickoff return, and Justin Nutof intercepted a pass in the closing seconds to help Western Illinois beat Youngstown State 27-24 on Saturday night to snap an 8-game losing.

The Leathernecks (1-5, 1-5 Missouri Valley Conference) won for the first time since beating South Dakota 38-34 on November 2, 2019.

Mark Waid hit London Pearson for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of the first half and Colt McFadden's 33-yard field goal capped the opening drive of the second to give Youngstown State 24-13 lead. Tate took the ensuing kickoff for a TD but neither team scored again until Sampson hit Tate for a 28-yard touchdown to cap the scoring with 6:35 left.

The teams traded punts before Nutof's interception sealed it.

Jaleel McLaughlin had 17 carries for 122 yards and a touchdown for Youngstown State (1-5, 1-5).

Michael Lawson returned a punt 36 yards for a score to give Western Illinois a 7-0 lead about five minutes into the game.

