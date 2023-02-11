X
Dark Mode Toggle

Tavares scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Blue Jackets 3-0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By NICOLE KRAFT, Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 to snap a three-game road losing streak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Tavares scored twice and Ilya Samsonov stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 Friday night to snap a three-game road losing streak.

Pierre Engvall also scored and Mitch Marner added two assists for Toronto, which remains in second place in the Atlantic Division with 72 points — 11 points behind first-place Boston.

Joonas Korpisalo had 41 saves for Columbus, which has lost four straight and remains last in the NHL standings.

Tavares put Toronto up at 5:45 of the first period with his team-lead-tying 10th power-play goal of the season, slipped between Korpisalo’s pads.

Korpisalo kept Columbus in the game through two periods, stopping 27 shots, before Toronto took charge in the third period, burying goals 48 seconds apart from Engvall and Tavares for a 3-0 lead at 8:38.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host Columbus on Saturday night to finish the home-and home.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Oxford’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens
2
SW Ohio a hotbed for legal sports gambling in January; Kentuckians...
3
Ex-Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ wants new trial, says state...
4
Trumpet legend Wynton Marsalis leads free concert for local students
5
Crowd fills Oxford Council chambers to raise concerns with spending...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top