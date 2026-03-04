Tavari Johnson has 17 and Akron knocks off Central Michigan 77-64

Logan McIntire led the Chippewas (10-20, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Central Michigan also got 14 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals from Tamario Adley. Jaxson Whitaker finished with 12 points.

Akron entered halftime up 39-33. Hardman paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Akron took a 12-point lead in the second half, thanks to a 12-0 scoring run. Johnson led the club in second-half scoring with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.