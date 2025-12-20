Tavari Johnson's 25 points lead Akron past Eastern Michigan 93-72

Carlos Hart led the Eagles (6-6, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mohammad Habhab added 12 points for Eastern Michigan.

Akron took the lead with 18:26 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-34 at the break. Akron pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 28 points. They outscored Eastern Michigan by seven points in the final half, as Johnson led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.