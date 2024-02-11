Taylor helps No. 5 Ohio State rout Michigan State 86-71

Theryn Hallock had 14 points and Julia Ayrault 10 for Michigan State (17-7, 7-6).

The Spartans led only once, when Hallock hit a free throw to complete a three-point play to give MSU a 13-12 lead with 3:51 remaining in the first quarter. Ohio State retook the lead on a 3-pointer by Taylor and never looked back.

Ohio State led 53-31 at the half and put the game out of reach with an 8-1 run to start the second half.

The Buckeyes shot 58% overall, while the Spartans hit 43% from the floor.

The win was Ohio State’s 11th in a row and 12th in its last 13 games. Michigan State lost for the second game in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have yet to lose in 2024. Their last loss was a 69-60 defeat at Michigan on Dec. 30.

Michigan State: The Spartans, who were honorable mention in last week’s poll, likely will drop out altogether after two losses this week.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: hosts Nebraska on Wednesday.

Michigan State: at Michigan next Sunday.

