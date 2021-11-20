dayton-daily-news logo
Taylor leads SIU-Edwardsville past Youngstown State 69-66

news
1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor scored 24 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift SIU-Edwardsville to a 69-66 victory over Youngstown State in nonconference play on Saturday.

Taylor hit 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range and added seven rebounds for the Cougars (2-3). Shaun Doss Jr. had 19 points and his layup with 5 seconds remaining knotted the score at 66.

Michael Akuchie had 14 points for the Penguins (2-2). Myles Hunter and Tevin Olison both scored 10. added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

