Taylor scores 26, Marshall knocks off Miami (OH) 95-69

news
1 hour ago
Led by Andrew Taylor's 26 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Miami (OH) RedHawks 95-69 on Thursday night

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Andrew Taylor's 26 points helped Marshall defeat Miami (OH) 95-69 on Thursday night.

Taylor had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Thundering Herd (2-1). Wyatt Fricks scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance). Kamdyn Curfman recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Anderson Mirambeaux led the RedHawks (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Julian Lewis added 15 points for Miami (OH). Billy Smith also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

