TCU hosts Cincinnati in Big 12 play

Key stats

TCU Offense

Overall: 414.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 291.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 123 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (51st)

TCU Defense

Overall: 375.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 239.2 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 136.6 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.4 points per game (74th)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 423.5 yards per game (34th in FBS)

Passing: 237.5 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 186 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 32.5 points per game (36th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 390.4 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 223.1 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 167.3 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (54th)

TCU is 21st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 47.2% of the time.

Cincinnati ranks 126th in the FBS with 66.4 penalty yards per game.

TCU is 111th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78% of trips. Cincinnati's red zone defense ranks 24th at 77.5%.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. TCU is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:07, while Cincinnati's 136th-ranked average is 24:22.

Team leaders

TCU

Passing: Josh Hoover, 3,166 yards, 25 TDs, 13 INTs, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevorian Barnes, 443 yards on 97 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Eric McAlister, 1,020 yards on 56 catches, 9 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 2,504 yards, 23 TDs, 5 INTs, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Tawee Walker, 661 yards on 114 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cyrus Allen, 609 yards on 45 catches, 10 TDs

Last game

TCU won 17-14 over Houston on Saturday, Nov. 22. Hoover passed for 293 yards on 24-of-33 attempts (72.7%) with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Jeremy Payne carried the ball 18 times for 103 yards, adding one reception for 15 yards. Joseph Manjack IV had nine receptions for 95 yards.

Cincinnati was beaten by BYU 26-14 on Saturday, Nov. 22. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 300 yards on 25-of-38 passing (65.8%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for 38 yards. Evan Pryor carried the ball seven times for 36 yards, adding three receptions for 48 yards. Allen recorded 51 yards on five catches with one touchdown.