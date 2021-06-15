TCU promotes former MLB pitcher Saarloos as new head coach

Donati said another indication of that was when Saarloos asked TCU to move back his introductory news conference that had initially been planned for Tuesday morning to the afternoon. He and his wife, whose 19th wedding anniversary is Wednesday, attended their daughter's award ceremony at school hours before his introduction.

Saarloos made an immediate impact upon arriving at TCU in 2013 as the Horned Frogs had their lowest team ERA (2.78) since 1968. Their 2014 CWS team led the nation with a 2.22 ERA while setting a Big 12 record with 14 shutouts and a school-record 574 strikeouts. The 2015 team set a new record with 653 strikeouts.

The Horned Frogs this year shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas, won the conference tournament and were a No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing at home last weekend.

“We weren't done yet, we haven't reached what we want to reach,” Saarloos said. “It wasn't done yet. This is where my heart is.”

File-This May 28, 2014, file photo shows TCU assistant coach Kirk Saarloos watching as players warm up at practice in Fort Worth, Texas. Former big league pitcher Saarloos was named TCU's new head baseball coach Tuesday, June 15, 2021, after nine seasons as the team's pitching coach that included four consecutive trips to the College World Series. Saarloos replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who left after 18 seasons last week to become Texas A&M's coach. (Brandon Wade /Star-Telegram via AP, File) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade