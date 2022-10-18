Ted Barrett to head NLCS umpires, Alfonso Márquez ALCS umps

Brian Knight will work the plate for Tuesday’s NL opener, and Barrett will be at first, Adam Hamari at second, Quinn Wolcott at third, Doug Eddings in left, Todd Tichenor in right and Lance Barrett will serve as a reserve ump, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

Lance Barrett is set to work the plate for Game 2, followed by Ted Barrett for Game 3, Hamari for Game 4, Wolcott for Game 5, Eddings for Game 6 and Tichenor for Game 7.