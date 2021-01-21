Teen accused of stealing nearly $1M from Georgia supermarket

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 19-year-old Tre Brown was arrested Jan. 14 by Gwinnett County police on charges of felony theft. He was released from jail on $11,200 bail on the same day. It's unclear if Brown has a lawyer representing him.

Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Brown stole more than $980,000 over two weeks in December and January by fabricating more than 40 returns for non-existent items.