Teen killed, 11 hurt in Ohio holiday block party gunfire

Police first responded to the party after receiving a call about someone shooting a gun in the air and people fighting in the street. Soon after officers arrived, they found several people shooting, Kral said.

Bullets were found in the walls of neighboring houses. Police believe that about 80 rounds were fired, Kral said. No officers fired their weapons, he said.

Kenny Smith told The Blade that his relatives host the annual Independence Day party and that it's normally a family-friendly gathering. He said no one in his family knows who started shooting and he wasn't sure whether it began before or after the police arrived because "everything went so crazy."