Teen pleads guilty in accidental fatal shooting of friend

The 14-year-old shooter entered his plea Tuesday in juvenile court, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. His name was not released due to his age.

The shooting occurred March 6 in the teen's home in Nelsonville. The teen said he opened his father's gun safe and took out the gun to show off its laser and lights to 11-year-old Eli Spangler, also of Nelsonville. The teen said he dropped the weapon and, when he tried to pick it up one-handed, he accidentally grabbed the trigger and shot Spangler in the chest, authorities said.