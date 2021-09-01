Teen sentenced in death of undercover detective, informant

The sentence imposed Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court calls for the now-16-year-old to remain in custody until he's 21. He could then be freed if he does well during his time at the facility. but if not he could face a sentence of 23 years to life in state prison.

The teenager apologized to the family of Detective James Skernivitz, saying, “I don’t expect immediate forgiveness because what I’ve done is unforgivable.”