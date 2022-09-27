Teen sentenced to life in slaying of off-duty police officer

McLoyd did not address the court on the advice of her attorneys. Kevin Cafferkey, one of her attorneys, asked O'Donnell to show McLoyd mercy, saying she has unresolved behavioral issues first diagnosed when she was 6.

Bartek's twin sister, Summer, told O'Donnell that she and her brother were born addicted to drugs and were placed in foster care before being adopted.

She said that when Shane was shot, she was shot as well.

“I'm a twinless twin,” Summer Bartek said. “Our souls were connected by a cord that nothing could break except death.”