Teen sought in police chase death charged in 2018 shooting

Cleveland.com reports that the 16-year-old youth, suspected of being a member of a street gang, is charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and possessing a weapon with a felony record. Federal marshals are seeking him on an arrest warrant issued last month.

Authorities allege that the youth was in the passenger seat of a stolen sport utility vehicle that Cuyahoga Heights police began chasing June 9 on Interstate 77 after an attempted break-in at a Valley View gun store. Authorities allege that at some point during the chase, the teen accidentally shot 19-year-old Earnest Mitchell in the chest.