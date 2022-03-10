Hamburger icon
Teenage girl stabbed, seriously injured during school fight

Authorities say a fight between two students at a Catholic school in Cleveland ended with a 13-year-old girl being stabbed and seriously injured

CLEVELAND (AP) — A fight between two students at a Catholic school in Cleveland ended with a 13-year-old girl being stabbed and seriously injured. authorities said.

The stabbing at Holy Name Elementary School occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Cleveland Diocese officials did not say what sparked the fight, but said it involved the 13-year-old — who is an eighth-grade student — and a fifth-grade student, whose gender was not disclosed.

The younger student stabbed the teen in the neck and chin, authorities said. The girl was hospitalized in serious condition, but the younger student was not injured.

The younger student was arrested, but it's not clear what charges the student is facing. Authorities said a knife was recovered at the scene but did not disclose further details.

