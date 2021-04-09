X

Teheran, Tigers to face Plesac, Indians

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Detroit Tigers visit the Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers (3-3) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-3)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Julio Teheran (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Cleveland Indians on Friday.

The Indians went 23-17 in division play in 2020. Cleveland hit 59 total home runs and averaged 7.4 hits per game last year.

The Tigers finished 12-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.63.

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.