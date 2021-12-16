Tenn. Tech hopes to end skid vs Wright State

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Golden Eagles are led by Jr. Clay and Keishawn Davidson. Clay is averaging 12.2 points, five assists and two steals while Davidson is putting up 12.1 points per game. The Raiders have been anchored by Grant Basile and Tanner Holden, who have combined to score 36.8 points per outing.JUMPING FOR JR.: Clay has connected on 20 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Raiders are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 2-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Golden Eagles are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 72.