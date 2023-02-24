Tennessee suspends coach Tony Vitello over NCAA violation

Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday.

“Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility,” Tennessee said in the statement. “We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program.”