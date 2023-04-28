Texans get franchise QB in Stroud, trade up for LB Anderson

“I don’t believe in pressure,” he said. “I think you either do it or you don’t.”

The Texans traded the 12th and 33rd picks in this year's draft and a first- and third-round pick next year to the Cardinals to trade up to nab Anderson. Houston also received the 105th pick in this year's draft in the deal.

Anderson was a three-year starter with the Crimson Tide, where he piled up 204 tackles, including 58 1/2 tackles for losses and 34 1/2 sacks, which ranked second on Alabama's all-time list.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Anderson was the second player in history to win the Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player twice. He also won the Chuck Bednarik Trophy given to the nation's top defender and the Rotary Lombardi Award, given to the best lineman in college football, last season.

Houston is the first team to make two of the first three picks in the draft since Washington selected linebacker LaVar Arrington second and offensive tackle Chris Samuels third in 2000.

The 6-3, 218-pound Stroud becomes the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team's first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

The Texans hired former player DeMeco Ryans to coach the team this offseason as they try to turn things around after winning just 11 games combined in the past three seasons.

Anderson is excited to play for Ryans, who also starred as a linebacker Alabama.

“I’m just super blessed, super excited to be a part of something so special and a part of a lot of great defensive minds that just share the same mindset and mentality,” Anderson said. “To go from one coach like coach Saban to another coach that was at 'Bama and knows the process and knows the standard and has the expectation, that’s exactly what I needed.”

The 12th pick the Texans sent to Arizona was part of the deal for Watson. ___

