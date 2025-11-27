Texas A&M-CC visits Xavier after Milicevic's 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Texas A&M-CC after Jovan Milicevic scored 21 points in Xavier's 78-68 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Musketeers have gone 3-1 at home. Xavier has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Islanders are 0-4 in road games. Texas A&M-CC ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Xavier averages 74.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 74.5 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Xavier has given up to its opponents (48.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Musketeers. Milicevic is averaging 13.7 points.

Sheldon Williams is averaging 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Mason Gibson is averaging 10.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.