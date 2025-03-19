Texas faces Xavier in First 4 matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Xavier square off in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Longhorns have gone 8-13 against SEC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Texas is 9-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Musketeers are 13-8 in Big East play. Xavier is the best team in the Big East scoring 15.2 fast break points per game.

Texas is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.8 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zach Freemantle is averaging 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.