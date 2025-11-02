Texas State opens season at home against Ohio

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Ohio in the season opener.

Texas State finished 5-10 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Texas State Bobcats averaged 62.1 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 9.1 on fast breaks.

Ohio went 2-12 on the road and 6-23 overall a season ago. The Ohio Bobcats allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 42.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.