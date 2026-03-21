Texas Tech Red Raiders face Akron Zips in first round of NCAA Tournament

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -7.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech and Akron meet in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Red Raiders are 12-7 against Big 12 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is seventh in the Big 12 scoring 80.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Zips are 20-1 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 88.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Akron scores 15.8 more points per game (88.4) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 21.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Raiders. Christian Anderson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tavari Johnson is averaging 20.1 points and five assists for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Zips: 10-0, averaging 85.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.