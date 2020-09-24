Texts show Ex-House speaker pushed lawmaker to pass bailout

It just so happened that Greenspan was sitting down for an interview with FBI agents when he received the text message from Householder, according to the criminal complaint, which identified Greenspan as “Representative 7.”

Greenspan, a Westlake Republican, responded no to Householder's request, citing “significant challenges” with the bill.

Householder replied, “I just want you to remember - when I needed you – you weren’t there. ....twice.”

The text messages between Greenspan and Householder were first reported by Cleveland.com.

The lawmaker went on to show federal agents the text and later provided screenshots of their correspondence even though the criminal complaint cites Greenspan being pressured by an unnamed intermediary to delete the messages on behalf of a top Householder political aide.

“Standing up for what one believes to be right, even against opposing political headwinds, is the cornerstone of honorable representation," Greenspan said in a statement Thursday.

While FirstEnergy Corp., the former subsidiary of the two nuclear plants, has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged, federal investigators say the company secretly funneled millions to secure the $1 billion legislative bailout for the plants.

Days after the federal affidavit was released, Greenspan and GOP Rep. Laura Lanese introduced a bill to repeal the now-tainted legislation, which has since had three hearings in the House.