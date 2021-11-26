Thall, Kent State beat No. 19 UCLA women 75-69

UCLA (3-1) led by as many as nine point in the first quarter and took a 54-48 lead when Natalie Chou made two free throws with 8:59 to play. Thall made a 3 to spark a 9-0 run and Kent State scored 12 consecutive points as the Bruins went scoreless for nearly 4 minutes to take a 70-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining.

The Golden Flashes made just 5 of 10 free throws from there. They finished shooting 16 of 30 from the foul line, 12 of 21 in the fourth quarter when UCLA was called for 13 of its 22 fouls.