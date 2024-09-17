The Chiefs are signing former star Kareem Hunt to their practice squad, an AP source says

The Chiefs brought Hunt in for a workout after Isiah Pacheco, their top running back, sustained a right ankle injury in Sunday's win over Cincinnati that could keep him out the rest of the season. They already have Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the non-football illness list for at least two more games, leaving them short-handed at the position heading to Atlanta this weekend.

The Chiefs drafted Hunt in the third round in 2017, and he proceeded to run for a league-high 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. Hunt returned the following season and appeared in 11 games before a video surfaced that showed Hunt pushing a woman to the ground and kicking her, leading to his eventual release from the team.

Hunt signed with the Browns the following February, though he ultimately was suspended by the NFL eight games for violating its personal conduct policy. He went on to spend the last five seasons in Cleveland, running for 2,285 yards and five TDs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl