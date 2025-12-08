The Joe Burrow boost in Cincinnati proves short-lived as Bengals drop to 4-9

Having revitalized their chances when Burrow returned to lead Cincinnati in a 32-14 victory at Baltimore on Thanksgiving, the Bengals (4-9) are now all but eliminated from contention for a wild-card playoff spot. As for the AFC North race, they trail the Pittsburgh Steelers by three games with four games left.

“I’m just happy to be out there,” a melancholy Burrow said after losing for the first time in nine starts dating last season.

“We want to win games and be in the playoffs and do everything that we say we are capable of doing,” Burrow said. “But when I came back, I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. We were 3-8 at that point. That’s certainly not a playoff-caliber position to be in.”

As well as Burrow played through 3 1/2 quarters in staking the Bengals to a 28-18 lead, the wheels fell off late.

After Josh Allen ran for a 40-yard touchdown to get Buffalo within three, Burrow threw interceptions on consecutive snaps from scrimmage. The first was returned 63 yards for a touchdown by Christian Benford, who leaped to pick off Burrow's lob attempt to Ja’Marr Chase.

“Could’ve thrown it higher, I guess,” Burrow said.

Next up, Burrow had his pass tipped by defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and A.J. Epenesa picked it off, leading to another Bills touchdown.

Burrow's interceptions were his first this season, and he finished 26 of 35 passing for 284 yards and four touchdowns, including two to Tee Higgins.

“We were in a great spot and I thought (Benford) just made an outstanding play,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s very rare that you see a guy have that awareness the way we were attacking him there and make a play.”

Perhaps it was too much to ask of Burrow to salvage a season in which Cincinnati went 1-8 without him.

The Bengals' defense allowed 416 yards, including 248 in the second half. Cincinnati dropped to 3-3 this season when scoring 30 points.

“We knew it was an explosive offense,” Taylor said. “They are capable of scoring 40 points. That’s what they do to people. They got us there in the fourth quarter.”

Higgins returned after missing a game with a concussion, and he was twice evaluated for concussions on Sunday.

“I’m a solider,” Higgins said, noting he passed both concussion tests. “Soldiers take hits. It happens. It’s football."

The Bengals are guaranteed to finish with their fewest wins since going 4-11-1 in 2020, Burrow's rookie year.

“Obviously we are not where we want to be as a team or organization, 4-9 is not good. But we’ve got four games to go and show high-level execution, high-level playmaking,” Burrow said. “I’m going to relish the opportunity to go out and play with these guys and continue to try and put on a show for everybody watching.”

