Thiam's 27 help High Point defeat Cleveland State 93-74 in CBI

Led by Abdoulaye Thiam's 27 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 93-74 on Monday in the CBI Tournament
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 27 points and High Point beat Cleveland State 93-74 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the CBI Tournament.

Thiam added five rebounds for the Panthers (26-8). Kezza Giffa scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Juslin Bodo Bodo finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding nine rebounds.

The Vikings (21-15) were led by Drew Lowder, who posted 17 points and four assists. Tujautae Williams added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals for Cleveland State. Jalin Rice had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

