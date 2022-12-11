Thierry, No. 3 Ohio State hold off Michigan State 74-68

Thierry tied her previous career best in the first half behind 15 points in that span. She helped Ohio State command a 42-32 lead at halftime.

Ohio State shot 35.7% in the second half and 41.7% overall.

Moira Joiner led the Spartans with 16 points and Gabby Elliott had 11.

STATUS REPORT

Guard Jacy Sheldon missed her third-consecutive game with a right ankle injury. Ohio State’s steals leader has now been held out of five games this season due to the ailment.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans losing streak extends to five games as they were turned over 22 times, their second-most giveaways in a game this season.

Ohio State: Greene scored eight of her points in the second half and combined with Mikesell to go 17 of 19 at the free throw line. The Buckeyes' team 72% at the line kept them ahead in the second half.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Detroit Mercy Dec. 18.

Ohio State: Hosts Albany Friday.

___

